Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYPLF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Bodycote stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

