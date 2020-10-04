BMO Capital Markets Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.60

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKO. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

TKO opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$34,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,135.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

