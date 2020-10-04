BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) versus Monolithic Power Systems (OTCMKTS:MPWR) Head-To-Head Comparison

BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BlueNRGY Group alerts:

This table compares BlueNRGY Group and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 19.48 $108.84 million $2.53 107.66

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlueNRGY Group and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems 18.60% 15.41% 12.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlueNRGY Group and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $265.56, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Risk and Volatility

BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -21.83, meaning that its stock price is 2,283% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueNRGY Group

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueNRGY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueNRGY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.