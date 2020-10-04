Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Blucora posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 99,745.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 606,451 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,595,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 155,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 349,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,314. The stock has a market cap of $465.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

