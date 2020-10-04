Bloom Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, AirSwap and Upbit. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $2,373.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

