Block-Logic Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $309,662.08 and approximately $566.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

