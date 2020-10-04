BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $654.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $576.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $607.75.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $570.12 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $609.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 552.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 42.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 90.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.