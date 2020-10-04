BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $10,675.62 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $10,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,392 shares in the company, valued at $548,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08.

BB stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BB. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

