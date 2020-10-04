Bitfex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 208.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitfex token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Bitfex has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex’s genesis date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 216,525,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,325,879 tokens. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

