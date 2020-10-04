BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $635,071.59 and approximately $20,059.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00590593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.