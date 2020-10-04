BitcoinV Market Cap Tops $30,909.40 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $30,909.40 and approximately $537.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded up 106.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001435 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000618 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002715 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,950,700 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

