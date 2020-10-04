Bitcoin Plus Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00031731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $496,105.20 and $20,289.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003913 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 147,362 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

