Bitcoin Planet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,659.03 or 1.00060559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00625653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.16 or 0.01128037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00106299 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

