BitBar (BTB) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, BitBar has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00024460 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $123,830.99 and approximately $219.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,480.00 or 3.32302529 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,416 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.