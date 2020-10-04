BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

