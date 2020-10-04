BidaskClub Lowers SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $48.36 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

