BidaskClub Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 20.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

