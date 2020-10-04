BidaskClub Lowers Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.
Shares of GLNG stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
