BidaskClub Downgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Hold

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,608 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

