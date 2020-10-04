Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRY. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

