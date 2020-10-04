BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

BKGFY opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

