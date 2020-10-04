Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $432,190.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market cap of $80.56 million and $432,190.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002544 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 128% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

