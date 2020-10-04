Beer Money Trading Down 7.7% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $301,428.24 and $81,388.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

