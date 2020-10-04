BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCBP. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.56.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 12.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,110.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $125,180. Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

