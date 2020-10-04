Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by Commerzbank

Commerzbank downgraded shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

