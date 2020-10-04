Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.71. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

