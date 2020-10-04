Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.49.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

