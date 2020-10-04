Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,480 ($71.61) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 5,290 ($69.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target (up from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,872.27 ($63.66).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,842 ($63.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,930 ($64.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,634.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.98 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

