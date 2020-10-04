Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAND. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.57.

BAND stock opened at $181.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $183.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $246,081. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 563.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bandwidth by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

