Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Bancorp by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

