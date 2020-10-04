Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) versus Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Critical Comparison

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Axos Financial 25.24% 16.22% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bancorp 34 and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.51 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Axos Financial $725.83 million 2.01 $183.44 million $3.10 7.89

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.