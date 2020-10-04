Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

BBVA opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after buying an additional 1,949,053 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,485,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

