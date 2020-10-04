BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BancFirst by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 17.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

