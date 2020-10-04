BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BAESY stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

