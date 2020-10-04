BaaSid (BAAS) Price Down 2.3% This Week

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $2.08 million and $63,432.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

