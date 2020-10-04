B. Riley Boosts Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target to $5.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

