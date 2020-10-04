Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Azul from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. ThornTree Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 365.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 735,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 482,864 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 141.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 418,210 shares during the period. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

