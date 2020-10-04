AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

In other AZEK news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

