AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Vericity (OTCMKTS:VERY) Head to Head Contrast

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXA and Vericity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $115.97 billion 0.38 $4.32 billion $3.00 6.14 Vericity $135.30 million 1.14 -$19.32 million N/A N/A

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXA and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 1 1 7 0 2.67 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AXA beats Vericity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

