Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Aware posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aware will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aware.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aware from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aware from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCO remained flat at $$9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 343,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Aware has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

