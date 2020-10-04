Aventus (AVT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,129.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $25,129.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.05211975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

