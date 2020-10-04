Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Avantor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

AVTR opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065,364 shares of company stock valued at $801,411,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $39,320,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,050,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,772 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

