Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.45 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00036844 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $96.33 million and $12.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.