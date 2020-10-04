Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCEL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,177.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

