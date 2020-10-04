ATN (ATN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,550.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. ATN has a market capitalization of $764,973.59 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

