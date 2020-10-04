Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.