Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Receives $2.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 147,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

