AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -115.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

