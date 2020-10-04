Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARZGY. Nord/LB cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

