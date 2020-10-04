Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPU. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.17 million, a PE ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.74. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203,086 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,634,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

