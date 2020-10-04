Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.50 Million

Brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to post sales of $221.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.30 million and the highest is $222.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $202.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $856.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $853.80 million to $859.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $960.10 million, with estimates ranging from $956.20 million to $964.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,592. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.